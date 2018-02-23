Exxon contract final -Harmon

The controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed between the government and ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and partners is final and will not be subject to any changes, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

“The President has said it—that we have dealt with the ExxonMobil contract and that we are not going back on it. It was dealt with at Cabinet and the President has pronounced on the matter and that is the final pronouncement as far as we are concerned,” Harmon said yesterday during a post-Cabinet press briefing.

President David Granger said a week ago that while there is “no prospect” at this time for a review of the agreement, the matter was engaging the attention of Cabinet.

According to Harmon,….