Exxon contract final -Harmon

The controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed between the government and ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and partners is final and will not be subject to any changes, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.
“The President has said it—that we have dealt with the ExxonMobil contract and that we are not going back on it. It was dealt with at Cabinet and the President has pronounced on the matter and that is the final pronouncement as far as we are concerned,” Harmon said yesterday during a post-Cabinet press briefing.
President David Granger said a week ago that while there is “no prospect” at this time for a review of the agreement, the matter was engaging the attention of Cabinet.
According to Harmon,….
Chatelal forgives Yorke as loan repaid
(Trinidad Guardian) “Dwight, I forgive you.” So stated reigning Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal in an open letter to former T&T and Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke yesterday, following the repayment of a $250,000 loan.
NIS re-examining investment in Berbice Bridge, GM says
General Manager Holly Greaves yesterday said the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is re-examining its investment in the Berbice Bridge after dismal returns over the past few years.
CARICOM staffer shot, robbed after bank withdrawal
A gunman yesterday afternoon shot and robbed a senior CARICOM Secreta-riat employee after he left the Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited branch at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in what is the most recent attack on the bank’s customers.
President says confident in World Court cause
As Guyana celebrates 48 years as a Republic, President David Granger has reiterated his government’s intention to take the Venezuelan border controversy to the World Court and declared each citizen a protector of the nation’s sovereignty.
Police block Corriverton flag raising
`B’ Division policemen last evening blocked the Corriverton municipality’s flag raising ceremony because permission had not been sought but Mayor Krishnand Jaichand believes it was stopped because the town council objected to Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan as the featured speaker.