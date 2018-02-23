In-camera hearings being held for Lindo massacre inquiry

Though it was announced last week that the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the Lindo Creek massacre had been suspended until further notice, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday that in-camera hearings are being conducted.
“There is no shortage of witnesses. I can say to you that they have already started…in-camera hearings. So, there is already a body of evidence there before the commission,” he said during a post-Cabinet press briefing.
It is unclear how many persons have testified thus far.
Harmon at the time was ….
Chatelal forgives Yorke as loan repaid
(Trinidad Guardian) “Dwight, I forgive you.” So stated reigning Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal in an open letter to former T&T and Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke yesterday, following the repayment of a $250,000 loan.
Exxon contract final -Harmon
The controversial Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed between the government and ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and partners is final and will not be subject to any changes, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.
NIS re-examining investment in Berbice Bridge, GM says
General Manager Holly Greaves yesterday said the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is re-examining its investment in the Berbice Bridge after dismal returns over the past few years.
CARICOM staffer shot, robbed after bank withdrawal
A gunman yesterday afternoon shot and robbed a senior CARICOM Secreta-riat employee after he left the Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited branch at Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in what is the most recent attack on the bank’s customers.
President says confident in World Court cause
As Guyana celebrates 48 years as a Republic, President David Granger has reiterated his government’s intention to take the Venezuelan border controversy to the World Court and declared each citizen a protector of the nation’s sovereignty.