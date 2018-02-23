In-camera hearings being held for Lindo massacre inquiry

Though it was announced last week that the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the Lindo Creek massacre had been suspended until further notice, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday that in-camera hearings are being conducted.

“There is no shortage of witnesses. I can say to you that they have already started…in-camera hearings. So, there is already a body of evidence there before the commission,” he said during a post-Cabinet press briefing.

It is unclear how many persons have testified thus far.

Harmon at the time was ….