Over a dozen complaints sent to local gov’t commission

Since its establishment last November, the Local Government Commission (LGC) has received “more than a dozen” complaints from various Local Government Authorities, according to its Chairman Mortimer Mingo.

Mingo told Stabroek News that the LGC is steadily working to establish a permanent base, with a full complement of staff, where it can properly adjudicate the complaints.

“We are eager and anxious to get on with the work… we could not move forward as we wanted to because of the constraint of building and staffing and we had to wait on budget,” he said.

He explained that while the ….