Over a dozen complaints sent to local gov’t commission

Since its establishment last November, the Local Government Commission (LGC) has received “more than a dozen” complaints from various Local Government Authorities, according to its Chairman Mortimer Mingo.
Mingo told Stabroek News that the LGC is steadily working to establish a permanent base, with a full complement of staff, where it can properly adjudicate the complaints.
“We are eager and anxious to get on with the work… we could not move forward as we wanted to because of the constraint of building and staffing and we had to wait on budget,” he said.
He explained that while the ….
Greenidge to head delegation to CARICOM summit
President David Granger will not be attending the Twenty-Ninth Inter-sessional Meeting of The Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Haiti beginning on Monday.
Dozens lose homes in Plaisance mystery fire
Mashramani celebrations ground to halt for several families yesterday afternoon, when approximately 30 persons lost their homes after a fire of unknown origin ripped through three Victoria Road, Plaisance properties, including an apartment building.
US$3M settlement for outstanding GTT shares payment not finalised
Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that the US$3 million settlement offer made by Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) on the outstanding balance for its purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is being actively considered, but the government’s goal is to recover the entire US$5 million that is owed.
Jagdeo questions planned borrowing for sugar estates, revised targets
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday criticised government and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan on the heels of the announced plan to borrow cash from local banks to reopen two sugar estates and to fund critical current and capital Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) programmes.
Private sector welcomes new wave of oil job opportunities as boon for local content
The private sector is upbeat about the nearly three dozen-odd opportunities recently advertised in the oil and gas sector as it goes some way towards meeting local content needs, according to Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Eddie Boyer.