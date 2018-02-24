US$3M settlement for outstanding GTT shares payment not finalised

Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that the US$3 million settlement offer made by Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) on the outstanding balance for its purchase of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is being actively considered, but the government’s goal is to recover the entire US$5 million that is owed.

“It is not final as yet. Nothing is final because we are still striving to get our US$5 million,” Harmon said when contacted by Stabroek News.

On Monday, sources with knowledge of the ongoing negotiations had said that the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) recently accepted the US$3 million offer, which would soon be engaging the attention of Cabinet.

Sources explained that it….