More Seafield rice farmers challenge president’s revocation of leases

Three more Seafield, West Coast Berbice (WCB) rice farmers have moved to the court challenging President David Granger’s revocation of their land leases, which they say came without any warning and violates the constitution.
The farmers, Doreen Monah, Fariel Johnson and Sharon Solomon in addition to a declaration that would deem the revocation null and void, are asking the court to award them damages together totaling in excess of $3 million.
In court documents, which were prepared and filed by attorney-at-law Anil Nandlall, the Attorney General and the Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary/Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) are listed as the respondents…..
Russian spy ship in T&T waters
(Trinidad Guardian) The Russian intelligence-gathering vessel Viktor Leonov returned to Trinidad for a second time this year and was docked near the Hyatt yesterday.
Overseas firm to advise on remaining oil blocks – Trotman
An international firm will advise the Guyana Government on how to market the country’s remaining unassigned oil blocks, according to Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman.
‘Why is he going out there making noise about private companies?’
Minister of State Joseph Harmon has berated Auditor General Deodat Sharma for publicly commenting on the ongoing investigation of the D’Urban Park Development Project and for reaching out to a private company for information instead of the government.
Skeletal remains found in razed Plaisance apartment building
Skeletal remains, suspected to be those of an elderly Plaisance resident, were yesterday discovered in the ruins of the Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara apartment building that was razed by a mystery fire on Friday.
Two business owners lose millions in Parika Market Centre fire
Two business owners say they are now counting millions of dollars in losses after a fire, suspected to have been started by a child playing with matches, gutted a stall and a bond in the Parika Market Centre yesterday morning.