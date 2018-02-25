More Seafield rice farmers challenge president’s revocation of leases

Three more Seafield, West Coast Berbice (WCB) rice farmers have moved to the court challenging President David Granger’s revocation of their land leases, which they say came without any warning and violates the constitution.

The farmers, Doreen Monah, Fariel Johnson and Sharon Solomon in addition to a declaration that would deem the revocation null and void, are asking the court to award them damages together totaling in excess of $3 million.

In court documents, which were prepared and filed by attorney-at-law Anil Nandlall, the Attorney General and the Mahaica-Mahaicony-Abary/Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) are listed as the respondents…..