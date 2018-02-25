‘Why is he going out there making noise about private companies?’

Minister of State Joseph Harmon has berated Auditor General Deodat Sharma for publicly commenting on the ongoing investigation of the D’Urban Park Development Project and for reaching out to a private company for information instead of the government.

“His comments are more than premature. I don’t know why he is saying all of these things,” Harmon told Sunday Stabroek in an invited comment.

Sharma last week disclosed to this publication that he had written to Homestretch Development Inc (HDI), the private developer responsible for the project before it was taken over by the Public Infrastructure Ministry, requesting specific information about the controversial billion-dollar project…..