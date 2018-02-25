‘Why is he going out there making noise about private companies?’

Minister of State Joseph Harmon has berated Auditor General Deodat Sharma for publicly commenting on the ongoing investigation of the D’Urban Park Development Project and for reaching out to a private company for information instead of the government.
“His comments are more than premature. I don’t know why he is saying all of these things,” Harmon told Sunday Stabroek in an invited comment.
Sharma last week disclosed to this publication that he had written to Homestretch Development Inc (HDI), the private developer responsible for the project before it was taken over by the Public Infrastructure Ministry, requesting specific information about the controversial billion-dollar project…..
Russian spy ship in T&T waters
(Trinidad Guardian) The Russian intelligence-gathering vessel Viktor Leonov returned to Trinidad for a second time this year and was docked near the Hyatt yesterday.
Overseas firm to advise on remaining oil blocks – Trotman
An international firm will advise the Guyana Government on how to market the country’s remaining unassigned oil blocks, according to Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman.
Skeletal remains found in razed Plaisance apartment building
Skeletal remains, suspected to be those of an elderly Plaisance resident, were yesterday discovered in the ruins of the Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara apartment building that was razed by a mystery fire on Friday.
Two business owners lose millions in Parika Market Centre fire
Two business owners say they are now counting millions of dollars in losses after a fire, suspected to have been started by a child playing with matches, gutted a stall and a bond in the Parika Market Centre yesterday morning.
Rejigged IDB loan includes US$10M in housing subsidies
Following the revamping of a road project, US$10 million (G$2 billion) from an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan will go towards housing subsidies in Sophia, Cummings Lodge and nearby areas.