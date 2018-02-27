Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen

The 17-year-old girl who was subjected on Sunday to a cavity search for drugs at the Eugene F Correia International Airport (EFCIA) at Ogle has broken her silence and says that her family is currently seeking legal advice.

Speaking to Stabroek News from Barbados a day after the incident, the teenager described the search as the most traumatic experience in her life. “It was embarrassing and humiliating for me because everybody was watching after I came out of the room. I felt uncomfortable,” she said.

According to the 17-year-old, the bags of all the passengers for the flight were searched but she was the only who was singled out for a cavity search…..