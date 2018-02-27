The 17-year-old girl who was subjected on Sunday to a cavity search for drugs at the Eugene F Correia International Airport (EFCIA) at Ogle has broken her silence and says that her family is currently seeking legal advice.
Speaking to Stabroek News from Barbados a day after the incident, the teenager described the search as the most traumatic experience in her life. “It was embarrassing and humiliating for me because everybody was watching after I came out of the room. I felt uncomfortable,” she said.
According to the 17-year-old, the bags of all the passengers for the flight were searched but she was the only who was singled out for a cavity search…..
Oil pact `overwhelmingly one-sided’ in Exxon’s favour – Goolsarran
In his continuing series, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says that in financial terms, the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed in 2016 between Guyana and ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL is overwhelmingly weighted in favour of the oil giant.
Police say probe launched over Ogle cavity search
The Guyana Police Force today responded to an article in today’s Stabroek News under the caption `Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen.’ The Force says it wishes to acknowledge that the search of the 17-year-old, at the Eugene F.
T&T teacher slain by relative during quarrel
(Trinidad Guardian) Villagers of Jairsingh Village in Coalmine, Sangre Grande, were in mourning last night, following the murder of school teacher Margaret Diaz-Guevara by a close relative who also attempted suicide.
No-confidence motion filed against Royston King
Minutes after councillor Sherod Duncan submitted a motion of no confidence against Town Clerk Royston King yesterday, the head of the city’s administration declared that the councillor was guilty of “unethical” behaviour and should be sanctioned for misconduct under the provisions of the Municipal and Districts Council Act.
Industry businessman succumbs after beating by doctor’s son
An Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday morning, three days after he was brutally beaten while visiting his doctor.