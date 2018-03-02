NICIL unit contracts over 100 cane harvesters at Rose Hall

The Special Purpose Unit (SPU) under the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), yesterday announced that 100 cane cutters have been contracted to harvest cane in the fields at the former GuySuCo Rose Hall Estate.

The cane harvesters, who commenced work this week, are expected to harvest 2,300 hectares.

Rose Hall is one of the estates shuttered by GuySuCo Management at the end of 2017 and handed over to the SPU for privatization and/or diversification. Initial SPU surveys revealed that GuySuCo had left a sugarcane crop in the ground that was going to be ready for harvesting…..