Remaining oil blocks should be auctioned or saved for future -Jagdeo

Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo has scoffed at government’s decision to have an international firm advise on marketing the country’s remaining oil blocks, saying it is most prudent to either auction them or leave them for future generations.

“You don’t need to bring in anyone to tell you what your advisor already did. Auction the blocks, that is the best way the government gets value,” Jagdeo told a press conference on Thursday.

“Either you auction it or not giving it out. You wait the next ten years, go to the Parliament, because there is something called intergenerational equity, and [say] we will leave these blocks for another generation,” he added…..