Remaining oil blocks should be auctioned or saved for future -Jagdeo

Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo has scoffed at government’s decision to have an international firm advise on marketing the country’s remaining oil blocks, saying it is most prudent to either auction them or leave them for future generations.
“You don’t need to bring in anyone to tell you what your advisor already did. Auction the blocks, that is the best way the government gets value,” Jagdeo told a press conference on Thursday.
“Either you auction it or not giving it out. You wait the next ten years, go to the Parliament, because there is something called intergenerational equity, and [say] we will leave these blocks for another generation,” he added…..
Spring tides smash West Dem sea defence, houses
Towering spring tides yesterday flooded three villages on the West Coast Demerara, destroying houses, smashing 75 feet of the Uitvlugt sea defence, drowning livestock and displacing patients of the Leonora Hospital.
Cops kill two bandits in Berbice River shootout
Two suspected bandits were killed by police in a shootout in the Berbice River yesterday morning, hours after they reportedly raided a ranch house as part of a six-man gang and stole livestock and other property.
Region One health crisis feared due to influx of illegal Venezuelans
Mabaruma Mayor Henry Smith yesterday warned that a health crisis may be looming in Region One given the large number of Venezuelans who are illegally crossing the border to seek medical attention and engage in trade.
‘The president should be able to shape the vision’
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has denied that the plan to establish a Department of Energy to oversee the petroleum sector is due to the criticism directed at both him and the government over the contract negotiated with ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and its partners.
Gov’t/Ratio oil contract released
Government on Wednesday released a petroleum agreement that was signed between the then president Donald Ramotar and Israeli company Ratio Energy Limited just two weeks prior to the May 11th, 2015 general elections, and it also includes terms that mirror those in the controversial 2016 deal between the current administration and the local ExxonMobil affiliate and partners.