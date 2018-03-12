Motorbike crash victims were not wearing helmets – police

Neither of the two persons who died in the motorcycle accident on Saturday night was wearing a helmet, the police confirmed yesterday.

Around 10 pm on Saturday, 24-year-old Berket King was riding his CBR motorcycle with pillion rider, Mauava Chase, 25, an immigration officer, along the Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

King reportedly lost control of his bike, slammed into a utility post on the median on the road, and both were thrown onto the other side of the road, suffering severe injuries. King died on the spot and Chase was rushed to the hospital where she died while receiving treatment…..