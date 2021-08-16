Motorcyclist dies after reportedly trying to escape from police

A Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara motorcyclist died this morning after trying to evade law enforcers, according to a press release from the Guyana Police Force.

The police said that Mahendra Deopaul, 20, of Lot 267 Parfaite Harmonie was riding motorcycle #CK5677 without a safety helmet at about 11.45 pm yesterday

“He was approached by Force motor pickup #PWW5458 which had on its flashlight and attempted to stop the motorcycle.

“The driver of the motorcycle, upon seeing the police vehicle, drove away at a fast rate of speed in an attempt to evade the police who gave chase behind the said motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist ended up driving into potholes along the said road where he lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his face and body.

“He was picked up in an unconscious state by ranks on the patrol and placed into the said vehicle which took him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit where he later died at 03:46 hours while receiving medical attention”, the police press release said.