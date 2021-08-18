Parfaite Harmonie mechanic’s death leaves more questions than answers for family

By Readawne Henery

Relatives of Mahendra Deopaul, the man who police say was fatally injured while trying to evade ranks on Sunday, are questioning the report of how he met his death as they say evidence is pointing in a different direction.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the fatal accident occurred at about 11.45 pm on Sunday along La Parfaite Harmonie Public Road, West Bank Demerara, as Deopaul, 20, of Lot 267 La Parfaite Harmonie, lost control of his motorcycle in an attempt to escape from them.

The police said Deopaul was riding a motorcycle, #CK 5677, without a safety helmet, when he was approached by a police vehicle that attempted to stop him. However, they said Deopaul, upon seeing the police vehicle, continued driving at a fast rate in an attempt to evade the lawmen, who subsequently gave chase behind him.