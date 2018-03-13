‘Stop this game’

City Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday exhorted Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Michael Somersall to make a promised disclosure from a forensic audit report so that a decision could be made on proceeding in the fraud matters brought against members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).

The call was made after attorneys Anil Nandlall and Glenn Hanoman, who are representing Prema Roopnarine, former Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj, agricultural consultant; Jagnarine Singh, former GRDB General Manager and Nigel Dharamlall, a PPP/C MP, voiced their frustration over the situation.

Nandlall, who previously stated that the prosecutor was not adequately disclosing to the defence information relating to the forensic audit report, made an application for the matter to either be dismissed, permanently stayed by the magistrate or that the matter be adjourned, to settle the issue…..