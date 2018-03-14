City council passes motion for mayor to discipline councillors for misconduct

The City Council on Monday passed a motion to have councillors disciplined for misconduct.

The motion was tabled by APNU+AFC Councillor Heston Bostwick and originally targeted fellow APNU+AFC Councillor Sherod Duncan for bringing a motion of no confidence against Town Clerk Royston King.

Bostwick’s motion was amended after Duncan’s motion was disallowed.

The amended motion called for Mayor Patricia Chase-Green to “enforce the conduct of all councillors with the Standing Order Rules” set out in the Municipal and District Councils Act…..