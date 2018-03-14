City council passes motion for mayor to discipline councillors for misconduct

The City Council on Monday passed a motion to have councillors disciplined for misconduct.
The motion was tabled by APNU+AFC Councillor Heston Bostwick and originally targeted fellow APNU+AFC Councillor Sherod Duncan for bringing a motion of no confidence against Town Clerk Royston King.
Bostwick’s motion was amended after Duncan’s motion was disallowed.
The amended motion called for Mayor Patricia Chase-Green to “enforce the conduct of all councillors with the Standing Order Rules” set out in the Municipal and District Councils Act…..
Linden grocer shot dead
Shortly after he was seen arguing with two men posing as customers in his shop, a 32-year-old Linden grocer was shot dead on Monday afternoon.
Dredge owner charged with theft of $10M mining equipment
A dredge owner was yesterday placed on $500,000 bail after he denied a charge that he stole mining equipment worth $10 million.
Mom on trial for killing children claimed she thought poison was cold medicine -cop testifies
Hofosawa Awena Rutherford, who is on trial for killing her two young children who were administered rat poison, had told police she thought she had given them “cold tablets.” This is according to a caution statement given by Rutherford to police.
Guyana to upgrade fisheries laws to reverse US ban on catfish exports
Following a ban by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on catfish exports from Guyana, Veterinary Public Health Director Dr Ozaye Dodson says that local authorities are working to upgrade the fisheries legislation to resume trade.
Family of six lose home in Supply fire
A fire, suspected to be electrical in origin, destroyed the Supply, East Bank Demerara home of a family of six on Monday afternoon.