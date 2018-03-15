US in extradition proceedings after murder accused arrested in Liliendaal

Murder suspect Troy Anthony Thomas, who fled the United States of America after an arrest warrant was issued for him for the offence of murder, was taken before the courts yesterday afternoon, where his extradition hearing is set to commence.
Thomas, of South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, U.S.A, who allegedly murdered Keith Frank on December 11, 2011, was apprehended by ranks of the Guyana Police Force during an intelligence-led operation which began on January 31, 2018.
The accused was arrested yesterday morning at a location in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara…..
Jordan chides US envoy over wealth fund remarks
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday fired back at United States Ambassador Perry Holloway for the latter’s recent opinion piece on prioritizing a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) saying it gives the impression that government was not moving in this regard when it’s the total opposite.
Belle West woman, 68, murdered
The police say they are investigating the murder of 68-year-old pensioner, Ursilla Padarat, also known as ‘Data‘, of Belle West Housing Scheme yesterday morning.
Cabinet members annoyed at NICIL ad on new GuySuCo board
While Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday said that government is still to decide on a new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board, government holding company, NICIL yesterday went ahead and named board members, raising questions about which body is in charge of the process.
Mon Repos fisherman remanded for $4.6M armed robbery on the high seas
A fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison after he was accused of robbing a vessel of $4.6 million in items.
WPA rips into decision to end Hinds, Lewis columns
The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) yesterday tore into a decision by the state-owned Guyana Chronicle to discontinue columns by David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis and called on President David Granger to clarify his government’s position on what the party deemed “censorship and victimisation”.