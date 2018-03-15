US in extradition proceedings after murder accused arrested in Liliendaal

Murder suspect Troy Anthony Thomas, who fled the United States of America after an arrest warrant was issued for him for the offence of murder, was taken before the courts yesterday afternoon, where his extradition hearing is set to commence.

Thomas, of South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, U.S.A, who allegedly murdered Keith Frank on December 11, 2011, was apprehended by ranks of the Guyana Police Force during an intelligence-led operation which began on January 31, 2018.

The accused was arrested yesterday morning at a location in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara…..