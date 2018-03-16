Number One Village pensioner loses everything in fire

A Number One Village, Corentyne 72-year-old woman yesterday midday lost her house and all of her belongings in a fire suspected to be of electrical origin.
When Stabroek News arrived at the scene of the fire, Noobeer Khan, 72, who resided alone was sitting at her neighbour’s bottom house crying uncontrollably.
Her son, Wazir Khan, 48, explained that his mother was sitting in her hammock underneath her two-storey wooden house when a neighbour informed her that flames were emanating from the back room located in the upper flat of the house…..
Police destroy Ebini ganja farm
Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday conducted another major drug eradication exercise in the Berbice River, a release from the police said yesterday.
Make-up artist held over fugitive charged with assault
Make-up artist Lolita Callender, called ‘Lola,’ was yesterday brought before a city magistrate and charged with assault.
Lodge man wanted over death by dangerous driving
Jamaul John, 25, is wanted by the police in connection with the death by dangerous driving of Desmond Grandsoult on Vlissengen Road, Bel Air Georgetown on 2017-12-18 Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
Auditor General to refer findings from GECOM audits to DPP
Auditor General (AG) Deodat Sharma has said that the time is up for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to respond to the findings of special audits and he will soon be referring the matters to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
No bail for man who cops say had gun at Bamboo Landing
A man was on Tuesday taken before a city magistrate to answer to the charge that he had an unlicensed revolver.