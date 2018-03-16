Number One Village pensioner loses everything in fire

A Number One Village, Corentyne 72-year-old woman yesterday midday lost her house and all of her belongings in a fire suspected to be of electrical origin.

When Stabroek News arrived at the scene of the fire, Noobeer Khan, 72, who resided alone was sitting at her neighbour’s bottom house crying uncontrollably.

Her son, Wazir Khan, 48, explained that his mother was sitting in her hammock underneath her two-storey wooden house when a neighbour informed her that flames were emanating from the back room located in the upper flat of the house…..