Motion on anti-laundering authority members deferred by one vote

The government finally acknowledged in Parliament on Thursday that the Caribbean watchdog has said that a key part of the anti-money laundering framework is unacceptable and this sparked heated exchanges with the PPP/C that culminated in the APNU+AFC benches securing the deferral of a related motion by one vote.
What will be seen as an embarrassing about-turn by the government had its genesis in a November meeting last year in Georgetown by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) when Attorney General Basil Williams was told that the planned Anti-Money Laundering Authority would be illegal and should not be proceeded with. While Williams had later been reported as saying that the authority would be scrapped, other members of government appeared to be at sea as to what was happening. Both the Chairman of the parliamentary Appointments Committee, Dr George Norton, and Minister of State Joseph Harmon had said subsequent to Williams’ reported statement that the authority would be going ahead…..
DDL launches massive new warehouse
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday launched a massive new rum ageing warehouse and also announced that an interim deal with GuySuCo will enable it access to molasses this year for its rum production.
Cops admit slain robbery suspect had no criminal record
With police admitting that one of the three accused robbery suspects killed along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown did not have a criminal record as they had claimed, the families of the men yesterday called for an inquiry to be mounted as they maintained the belief that the men were unlawfully killed.
No decision yet on PPP presidential candidate – Jagdeo
While it is already executing a campaign plan for the 2020 general elections, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has not yet chosen a Presidential or Prime Ministerial candidate, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said.
GWI won’t be intimidated by torching of disconnection bus, Van West-Charles says
After a bus contracted by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to transport a disconnection crew was torched in Buxton, East Coast Demerara, Managing Director Dr Richard Van West-Charles yesterday said the company would not be intimidated and he made an appeal to residents of the community to stand up against lawlessness.
Unstable West Berbice man dies after jumping into path of moving car
A Number Four Village, West Coast Berbice man died yesterday morning after jumping into the path of a car that was driving along the Number Five Village Public Road.