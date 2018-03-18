Deliberations ongoing to secure funds to compensate Dynamic passengers

Deliberations are ongoing to decide the way forward in securing additional funds to refund all passengers of the now defunct Dynamic Airways following the recent disclosure that the US$200,000 bond that was lodged by the airline is not enough to meet all passenger refunds.
Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field yesterday confirmed to Sunday Stabroek that the bond will not be enough to cover all expenses and that deliberations are ongoing at the level of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to decide the way forward to secure the additional funding that would be needed.
Though he could not at the time state how much more money will be needed to cover all refunds, Field said the amount does not exceed the bond by a very large margin. “We will be pressing on with the reimbursement; so far the monies needed exceed the bond amount and the ministry is looking at other ways to meet the payment…When the payment begins, we expect to see more claims being made and we are taking all of that into consideration. What the ministry does not want to see is passengers being paid partial sums, we want each passenger to be fully compensated,” the Director-General said…..
Guyana for higher profit share from increased production under Tullow/Eco oil pact
Under the agreement the APNU+AFC government signed with Tullow Guyana B.V. and Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Incorporated, Guyana will receive a 1% royalty and a greater share of profits with increased production.
Former gov’t’s award of 600 blocks to Esso was strategic decision – sources
When the late president Janet Jagan’s government awarded 600 offshore blocks to Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) in 1999, a key factor was the then government’s interest in attracting big name American investors who would help fend off Venezuela’s decades-old claim to the Essequibo region, sources say.
DDL willing to negotiate purchase of Enmore Estate
Saying that Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) is willing to negotiate the purchase of the Enmore Estate, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday told a meeting at Adelphi Village, East Canje Berbice that government will ensure that each estate that is being divested is sold for the best price.
Former city mayor Compton Young dies
Former Georgetown Mayor and popular florist Compton Young died in hospital last Thursday and he is being remembered for his generosity and his dedicated efforts to ensuring that the city was kept clean.
Victoria Road fire victims seek return to normalcy
Over a dozen of the residents displaced by the Mashramani Day fire at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast of Demerara, are seeking the government’s assistance to return to their normal lives.