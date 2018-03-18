Deliberations ongoing to secure funds to compensate Dynamic passengers

Deliberations are ongoing to decide the way forward in securing additional funds to refund all passengers of the now defunct Dynamic Airways following the recent disclosure that the US$200,000 bond that was lodged by the airline is not enough to meet all passenger refunds.

Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field yesterday confirmed to Sunday Stabroek that the bond will not be enough to cover all expenses and that deliberations are ongoing at the level of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to decide the way forward to secure the additional funding that would be needed.

Though he could not at the time state how much more money will be needed to cover all refunds, Field said the amount does not exceed the bond by a very large margin. “We will be pressing on with the reimbursement; so far the monies needed exceed the bond amount and the ministry is looking at other ways to meet the payment…When the payment begins, we expect to see more claims being made and we are taking all of that into consideration. What the ministry does not want to see is passengers being paid partial sums, we want each passenger to be fully compensated,” the Director-General said…..