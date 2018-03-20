GDF still brief parliamentary committee on border security – Jagdeo

Despite President David Granger instructing the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to brief a parliamentary security committee on efforts to secure communities located along the 800-kilometre border with Venezuela, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has bemoaned that it is yet to happen.

“We’ve received nothing from Granger. He has gone silent. He just said that in passing, after being pressured as to why he is not treating this as a national issue, addressing the people of Guyana or the Parliament,” Jagdeo told a news conference last Friday.

Jagdeo said the opposition PPP/C is looking forward for not just the briefing but a decision taken to publicly show a unified political front on the border controversy with Venezuela.

“Getting a resolution ….