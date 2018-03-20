Gold reserves down as advantage being taken of higher price – BoG

The value of Guyana’s gold reserves has decreased as the Bank of Guyana takes advantage of higher international prices to sell.
The statistical abstract for January 2018, which is published on the bank’s website, indicates that between May 2016 and May 2017 the value of Guyana’s gold holdings fell by almost $10 billion dollars from $14,498,200, 00 to $5,219,500,000. The decrease in holdings has continued with January 2018 holdings valued at just under $3 billion.
Asked by Stabroek News to explain this variation, BoG Governor Gobind Ganga indicated that over this period the price for gold on the world market was relatively high so a decision was taken to sell holdings so as to benefit from maximum profit.
“You sell when value is high and buy when it is low,” he noted.
In May 2016 the price for an ounce of gold on the world market was within the range of US$1,250 per ounce. During the year gold reached a high of US$1,363 per ounce in August. Analysts pegged the total increase in the value of gold bullion in 2016 at 9.1%. This increase was surpassed in 2017 when values rose by a total of 11.9%. This was the highest annual close in US Dollar terms since the peak of 2012 according to the Bullion Vault, a news site dedicated to following international news on the valuable metal.
Top Cop defends fatal shooting of seawall robbery suspects
The recent fatal shooting of the three accused robbery suspects along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown, was justified, according to Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, who yesterday warned that failure to swiftly apprehend the lone escaped suspect could result in an act of retribution.
Finance Minister projects up to one million barrels of oil per day in late 2020s
Speaking at a recent mining conference in Canada, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan projected that by the late 2020s, Guyana could be producing one million barrels of oil per day.
Truck, holding area destroyed in fire at GPL Kingston power plant
Workers of Power Producers and Distributors Inc (PPDI) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday managed to contain and put out a fire in the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Kingston power plant compound.
US Ambassador hands over US$20,000 in equipment to police force’s planning unit
United States Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway yesterday handed over US$20,000 in electronic equipment to the Guyana Police Force’s Strategic Planning Unit in an effort to enhance its capacity to address modern crimes.
Region Two council says REO did not have support for unauthorised spending
Region Two’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has distanced itself from Regional Executive Officer (REO) Rupert Hopkinson’s unauthorised spending, while denying his claim that funds were only for emergency purposes.