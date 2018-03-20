Local News

President calls for action on Guiana Shield water resources

-at forum in Brasilia 

By
President David Granger is second from left in front row. Brazilian President Michael Temer is at centre in front row. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger yesterday called for the introduction of further initiatives to protect freshwater resources, particularly the rivers of the Guiana Shield.

The President was speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the 8th World Water Forum (WWF) in Brasilia, Brazil

According to a Ministry of the Presidency statement, Granger outlined a three-point agenda.  He called for a global commitment to continuous attention and unceasing action; increased collaboration among states, especially neighbours, which share the waters of rivers and to improve conservation of water resources and the protection of the environment everywhere.



