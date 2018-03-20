President calls for action on Guiana Shield water resources

President David Granger yesterday called for the introduction of further initiatives to protect freshwater resources, particularly the rivers of the Guiana Shield.
The President was speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the 8th World Water Forum (WWF) in Brasilia, Brazil
According to a Ministry of the Presidency statement, Granger outlined a three-point agenda. He called for a global commitment to continuous attention and unceasing action; increased collaboration among states, especially neighbours, which share the waters of rivers and to improve conservation of water resources and the protection of the environment everywhere.
Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the forum, ….
Top Cop defends fatal shooting of seawall robbery suspects
The recent fatal shooting of the three accused robbery suspects along the Seawall Public Road, in Georgetown, was justified, according to Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, who yesterday warned that failure to swiftly apprehend the lone escaped suspect could result in an act of retribution.
Finance Minister projects up to one million barrels of oil per day in late 2020s
Speaking at a recent mining conference in Canada, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan projected that by the late 2020s, Guyana could be producing one million barrels of oil per day.
Truck, holding area destroyed in fire at GPL Kingston power plant
Workers of Power Producers and Distributors Inc (PPDI) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday managed to contain and put out a fire in the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Kingston power plant compound.
Gold reserves down as advantage being taken of higher price – BoG
The value of Guyana’s gold reserves has decreased as the Bank of Guyana takes advantage of higher international prices to sell.
US Ambassador hands over US$20,000 in equipment to police force’s planning unit
United States Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway yesterday handed over US$20,000 in electronic equipment to the Guyana Police Force’s Strategic Planning Unit in an effort to enhance its capacity to address modern crimes.