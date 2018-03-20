Work underway since 2016 for compliance with revised US catfish standards

Guyana has been working towards compliance with the new standards for the export of catfish to the United States (US) since 2016, according to Head of the Fisheries Department of the Ministry of Agriculture Denzil Roberts, who says the process is nearly completed.

Some local exporters have complained about losses due to the recent ban on catfish exports to the US.

The US Embassy said in a statement last week that the Guyana government had been notified of the amended regulations pertaining to catfish imports 18 months before the changes were slated to take effect.

“We even gave ….