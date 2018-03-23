Arthur Chung centre rehab almost completed

Major rehabilitation works at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) have been completed and final touches are being put in place to meet the project’s deadline.

“The formal date for completion of all works is 27th May, 2018, right on the 18-month schedule,” General Manager Ramdial Nancoomar announced yesterday during a media tour of the facility.

Remedial and upgrading works were undertaken on the entrance gate, the ground floor, interior walls, the electrical lighting panel and washrooms.

The main conference room….