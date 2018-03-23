George Dover found not guilty of attempted murder

George Dover, who was on trial for the attempted murder of Kester Yamster, was yesterday cleared by a jury.
After about three hours of deliberations, the jury unanimously acquitted the visibly relieved young man. Dover was also found not guilty on the alternative count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, albeit by a proportion of 10 to 2.
After notifying Dover, who had been on bail, that he would be discharged from custody, Justice Navindra Singh, who presided over the trial in Georgetown, wished him the best of luck.
Opining that ….
Lindo miners’ remains should have been separated
Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh yesterday criticised the procedure used to remove the remains of the eight miners killed in the 2008 at Lindo Creek, while stating that they should have been separated as much as possible to make for better analysis.
Drunk driver held after pedestrian dies on Letter Kenny Public Rd
An intoxicated driver has been taken into custody following a fatal accident which occurred about 20:25hrs on Wednesday night on the Letter Kenny Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, the police say.
Citizens riled after GPL hit by two major outages
Citizens expressed their frustration last night on social media after large parts of the country experienced two power outages not far apart.
Closure of gold board lab a last resort
While a battery of tests are to be done to determine the mercury emission levels from the Brickdam laboratory of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), Chairman GHK Lall says that closure would be a last resort.
Residents living close to West Coast Demerara seawall to be relocated
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), along with the Region 3 Regional Democratic Council, is making provisions to relocate those West Coast residents affected by the overtopping of the sea defence earlier this month.