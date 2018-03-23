Local News

George Dover found not guilty of attempted murder

George Dover, who was on trial for the attempted murder of Kester Yamster, was yesterday cleared by a jury.

After about three hours of deliberations, the jury unanimously acquitted the visibly relieved young man. Dover was also found not guilty on the alternative count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, albeit by a proportion of 10 to 2.

After notifying Dover, who had been on bail, that he would be discharged from custody, Justice Navindra Singh, who presided over the trial in Georgetown, wished him the best of luck.

