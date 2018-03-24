No imprisonment for juveniles under landmark justice bill

Once enacted, the recently tabled Juvenile Justice Bill will see significant reforms, including ensuring that juvenile offenders are not imprisoned, that convictions are not recorded and that no juvenile is held in custody for more than 48 hours without charge.

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan tabled the long promised bill in the National Assembly last Thursday.

It is intended to amend and consolidate the law in relation to criminal justice for juveniles; to make provision for proceedings with respect to juvenile offenders; to provide for the establishment of facilities for the custody, education and rehabilitation of juvenile offenders; and to repeal the Juvenile Offenders Act and the Training Schools Act.

According to the definition ….