Ex John Fernandes clerk cleared of $2.6M embezzlement charge after agreement to repay

Glenroy Joyce, the former clerk who was charged earlier this year with embezzling $2.6 million from John Fernandes Limited, had the criminal complaint against him discharged yesterday after the court learnt that there was an agreement to repay the funds.
The charge against Joyce, 34, of Lot 39 Public Road Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, stated that between the months of July, 2017 and August, 2017, at Mandela Avenue, while employed as a clerk/servant at John Fernandes Limited, he fraudulently embezzled the sum of $2,650,000, taken into possession by himself for, in the name of, or on account of the company.
Army ranks to be ‘interviewed’ by Lindo Creek CoI
Some of the Joint Services members being sought by the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2008 Lindo Creek killings are available and will give a “preliminary interview” tomorrow, the Guyana Defence Force said yesterday.
Crabwood Creek accountant dies in accident
A 52-year-old Crabwood Creek accountant yesterday morning died while returning home from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, after the car she was travelling in slammed into a parked truck along the Number 58 Village, Corentyne Public Road.
Car on Sheriff St found with 150 lbs ganja
Ranks attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Sunday night conducted an operation during which they unearthed several packages of marijuana, concealed and compressed in plastic wrap in a motorcar on Sheriff Street.
Convict gets 22 years for fatal Land of Canaan stabbing
Lakeraj Fredericks, who was last year sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of his brother-in-law, was yesterday handed an additional 22-year sentence for the unlawful killing of another man.