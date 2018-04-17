Ex John Fernandes clerk cleared of $2.6M embezzlement charge after agreement to repay

Glenroy Joyce, the former clerk who was charged earlier this year with embezzling $2.6 million from John Fernandes Limited, had the criminal complaint against him discharged yesterday after the court learnt that there was an agreement to repay the funds.

The charge against Joyce, 34, of Lot 39 Public Road Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, stated that between the months of July, 2017 and August, 2017, at Mandela Avenue, while employed as a clerk/servant at John Fernandes Limited, he fraudulently embezzled the sum of $2,650,000, taken into possession by himself for, in the name of, or on account of the company.

When he first appeared before a city court to answer to the charge, he denied the allegation…..