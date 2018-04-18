Attorney asks DPP to review charges against Singh, Brassington

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack has been asked to review and possibly discontinue the charges laid against former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington.

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who is representing the two men, wrote Ali-Hack yesterday to request the review. His request is the first step in legally challenging the charges of “misconduct in public office contrary to common law” that were laid against the two men last week.

“I am just giving her an opportunity to exercise her review powers. I am not sure if she was consulted on this case since SOCU [Special Organised Crime Unit] does not always operate in concert with the DPP but the intention, if a favourable response is not received, is to challenge the charges in the High Court,” Nandlall told Stabroek News…..