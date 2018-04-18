Attorney asks DPP to review charges against Singh, Brassington

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack has been asked to review and possibly discontinue the charges laid against former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Winston Brassington.
Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who is representing the two men, wrote Ali-Hack yesterday to request the review. His request is the first step in legally challenging the charges of “misconduct in public office contrary to common law” that were laid against the two men last week.
“I am just giving her an opportunity to exercise her review powers. I am not sure if she was consulted on this case since SOCU [Special Organised Crime Unit] does not always operate in concert with the DPP but the intention, if a favourable response is not received, is to challenge the charges in the High Court,” Nandlall told Stabroek News…..
Taxi driver gets eight years over guns, ammo found with Supply robbery suspects
Taxi driver Steve Hercules, who was held with five others after an attempted break-in at Supply, East Bank Demerara last Tuesday evening, was yesterday sentenced to a total of eight years in jail after he took responsibility for the guns and matching ammunition found in their vehicle.
Man gets 28 years for raping six-year-old left in his care
A man was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 28 years for the rape of a six-year-old girl after a jury found him guilty of committing two attacks on the child.
Accused found guilty of killing South Road hotel owner
Accused Bryan Leitch was yesterday afternoon unanimously convicted by a jury for the unlawful killing of hotel owner Joseph Jagdeo, whose bound and gagged body was found under a bed in one of the rooms of his hotel.
Appeal Court upholds dismissal of ex-cop
The Court of Appeal yesterday upheld a High Court ruling that former policeman Lloyd Lyte had not been wrongfully dismissed by the Guyana Police Force, which sacked him after he absented himself from duty without leave.