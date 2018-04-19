GAWU outraged at GuySuCo move to subcontract D&I services

Head of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) Komal Chand says that GuySuCo’s move to hire contract workers for drainage and irrigation services is “improper and vulgar” and it will strongly oppose the move.

A Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GuySuCo) advertisement in yesterday’s Guyana Chronicle invited interested persons with the requisite capabilities and resources to provide contractual services for labour and machinery to clean and maintain the drainage and irrigation channels across the industry.

Interested persons were urged to apply to the Estate Managers of the Albion, Blairmont or Uitvlugt Estates or the Agriculture Director’s Head Office in the LBI Compound. The deadline for submission of letters of interest is tomorrow.

The advertisement also….