Hercules facing $3.7m armed robbery charge

Sentenced on Tuesday to eight years in jail for firearms and ammunition possession, Steve Hercules was once again taken before a city court yesterday, when he was accused of committing a $3.7 million armed robbery just two weeks before being apprehended.

Hercules appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him.

It is alleged that the accused, on March 25, at Princes Street, Lodge, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, robbed Sean Liverpool of a Toyota Premio car, valued at $3,600,000, a Samsung Galaxy S7, valued at $80,000 and $20,000 cash, all having a total value of $3,700,000.

Hercules ….