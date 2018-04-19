Hercules facing $3.7m armed robbery charge

Sentenced on Tuesday to eight years in jail for firearms and ammunition possession, Steve Hercules was once again taken before a city court yesterday, when he was accused of committing a $3.7 million armed robbery just two weeks before being apprehended.
Hercules appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him.
It is alleged that the accused, on March 25, at Princes Street, Lodge, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, robbed Sean Liverpool of a Toyota Premio car, valued at $3,600,000, a Samsung Galaxy S7, valued at $80,000 and $20,000 cash, all having a total value of $3,700,000.
Toshaos Council devises neutrality statement
To guard its independence and neutrality from political interference the National Toshaos Council (NTC) has developed a political neutrality statement that was adopted by the executive during its just-concluded executive meeting, says its Vice-Chairman Lenox Shuman.
Police probing learner driver exam for ‘massive irregularities’
The Police Office of Professional Responsibi-lity (OPR) has launched an investigation into a report of “seemingly massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination last Thursday at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.
Disabled Guyanese man murdered in NY
A US-based Guyanese, who became paralysed after being shot on the West Coast of Demerara in 2016, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.
Holder looking for candidates for new GuySuCo board
Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder has started the process to identify candidates to form the new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board.