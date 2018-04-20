City Chamber submits objections to new parking meter by-laws

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has submitted its objections to the amended metered parking by-laws to City Hall, according to its President Deodat Indar, who joined with members of the business community yesterday to protest any restart of the initiative in the capital.

Indar was one of about a score of people who took to the Regent Street pavement opposite City Hall at midday yesterday, in what has become a weekly ritual for the Movement against Parking Meters group.

Its cause has extended from mere parking meter advocacy to include general municipal matters, including an allegation of sexual assault on a minor by a city police, and the shooting of a mentally unstable vendor at the Bourda outpost by another member of the city police…..