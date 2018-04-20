City Chamber submits objections to new parking meter by-laws

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has submitted its objections to the amended metered parking by-laws to City Hall, according to its President Deodat Indar, who joined with members of the business community yesterday to protest any restart of the initiative in the capital.
Indar was one of about a score of people who took to the Regent Street pavement opposite City Hall at midday yesterday, in what has become a weekly ritual for the Movement against Parking Meters group.
Its cause has extended from mere parking meter advocacy to include general municipal matters, including an allegation of sexual assault on a minor by a city police, and the shooting of a mentally unstable vendor at the Bourda outpost by another member of the city police…..
Woman knifed to death by ex in Mahaica murder-suicide
A young mother of two was yesterday morning stabbed to death at Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, by her estranged husband, who later ingested a poisonous substance and succumbed.
Jagdeo warns of more private charges against gov’t
With PPP/C parliamentarians filing private criminal charges against two government ministers, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday warned that it was just the beginning and also dared the APNU+AFC administration to bring criminal charges against him for his actions while he served as president.
Oldendorff Carriers winding up operations in Guyana
Oldendorff Carriers, the German-based transshipment company used by Rusal for exporting bauxite from Guyana, has announced that it is “winding up” its operations here due to United States sanctions against the Russian aluminium producer.
Refunding of Dynamic passengers to begin May 2nd
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday announced that refunding of passengers who were left in the lurch by Dynamic International Airways will begin on May 2nd.