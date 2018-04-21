Six held at Supply roadblock charged with attempted robbery

The six men held at a roadblock after the attempted robbery of a poultry farmer at Supply, East Bank Demerara, were yesterday charged with the crime.
Steve Hercules, a taxi driver; Mark Prince, 39, a taxi driver of Lot 22 La Parfaite Harmonie; Nabadingi Gobin, 34, a trader of Charlotte Street, Georgetown; Renhart Khan, 31, a fish vendor of Cooper Street, Albouystown; Edward Skeete, 30, a trader of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, and Mervin Blackman, 27, a fish vendor of Lot 89 Daisy Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, were read a joint charge when they were brought before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.
The charge stated that while armed with guns, the six men attempted to rob Michael Chang Yuen on April 10th, at Supply Village…..
Gov’t ordered to pay TPL $1.7B in damages over Turkeyen land
The government was yesterday ordered to pay over $1.7 billion in damages to Toolsie Persaud Limited (TPL), after losing its challenge to the company’s ownership of land at Turkeyen, including the site of the MovieTowne cinema complex and shopping mall.
New house-to-house registration could derail polls, PPP warns
The opposition PPP yesterday said that the PNCR’s call for a house-to-house registration exercise to produce a new voters’ list “reeks of desperation” and could derail local government elections set for later this year and even the 2020 general elections.
Walkout shuts down GGMC’s Brickdam office
The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Brickdam Office was shut down yesterday morning after scores of workers walked out, in protest against the ongoing mercury burning at the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) lab.
Disabled Berbice woman, 86, raped in home
A visually-impaired and bedridden 86-year-old woman was raped in her home at Berbice early last Friday morning and her family is now calling for justice.