Six held at Supply roadblock charged with attempted robbery

The six men held at a roadblock after the attempted robbery of a poultry farmer at Supply, East Bank Demerara, were yesterday charged with the crime.

Steve Hercules, a taxi driver; Mark Prince, 39, a taxi driver of Lot 22 La Parfaite Harmonie; Nabadingi Gobin, 34, a trader of Charlotte Street, Georgetown; Renhart Khan, 31, a fish vendor of Cooper Street, Albouystown; Edward Skeete, 30, a trader of Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, and Mervin Blackman, 27, a fish vendor of Lot 89 Daisy Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, were read a joint charge when they were brought before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.

The charge stated that while armed with guns, the six men attempted to rob Michael Chang Yuen on April 10th, at Supply Village…..