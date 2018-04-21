Walkout shuts down GGMC’s Brickdam office

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Brickdam Office was shut down yesterday morning after scores of workers walked out, in protest against the ongoing mercury burning at the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) lab.

A source close to the issue reported yesterday that contrary to the claims made by officials, tests conducted at the office showed high levels of mercury in certain areas at the Commission. They stated, too, that the majority of affected employees registered high mercury levels within their systems.

“Yes, you’ve heard the minister say that its fish and people’s diet and Kaizen [Environmental Services] said the place is safe but even today the guys tested and it was high. The GGMC Environmental Department carried out tests that proved there was high level of emissions in certain areas. They didn’t get to test everywhere but one of the main areas is where [the] chimney is and it was high,” the source related…..