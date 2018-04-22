Granger still to pronounce on release of security reform plan

Almost four months have passed since British security expert Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe delivered a highly anticipated security reform plan to President David Granger, who is still to say when or even if it will be made public.
According to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, it is up to Granger to decide whether or not the document will be released.
“It is a matter which the president is dealing with personally and he will determine when that [the document] is going to be made public,” he said after being asked by Sunday Stabroek when the plan would be made public.
This newspaper was previously told that after being reviewed by the president, the plan would be sent to Cabinet. It does not appear that this has been done as yet…..
Banks DIH, ANSA, GraceKennedy keen on Wales estate
Three companies, including two regional conglomerates, have expressed interest in taking over the shuttered Wales, West Bank Demerara sugar estate in a deal that is expected to see the development of significant agro-processing operations here.
23 Guyanese working on ExxonMobil drill ship
Twenty-three Guyanese, including a doctor, have been working on a drill ship contracted to ExxonMobil for oil operations and yesterday the company flew seven journalists to the site for a firsthand look at operations.
Local Gov’t Commission directs Rose Hall council to rescind Town Clerk’s appointment
In the first public exercise of its powers, the Local Government Commission (LGC) has instructed the Rose Hall Town Council to rescind its recent hiring of a Town Clerk, while saying that it exceeded the authority given to it to recruit candidates for the post.
GGMC workers against continued operation of gold board lab pending relocation
While government has committed to relocating the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) laboratory from the Brickdam compound housing the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) “within the shortest possible time,” workers who walked out last Friday due to safety concerns remain opposed to its operations continuing in the interim.