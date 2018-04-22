Granger still to pronounce on release of security reform plan

Almost four months have passed since British security expert Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe delivered a highly anticipated security reform plan to President David Granger, who is still to say when or even if it will be made public.

According to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, it is up to Granger to decide whether or not the document will be released.

“It is a matter which the president is dealing with personally and he will determine when that [the document] is going to be made public,” he said after being asked by Sunday Stabroek when the plan would be made public.

This newspaper was previously told that after being reviewed by the president, the plan would be sent to Cabinet. It does not appear that this has been done as yet…..