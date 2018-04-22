Three retired judges in running to head police complaints body

Retired Justices BS Roy, William Ramlal and Claudette La Bennett have been recommended to head the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), which has been without a chairperson for more than a year.

A source knowledgeable of the ongoing process to fill the vacancy told Sunday Stabroek that President David Granger asked several persons, including two of his ministers, to submit names to him. Names have been submitted and it is expected that this will be given some consideration after the president’s return this weekend from official duties in London.

It was stressed to this newspaper that the appointment is a presidential one and therefore no one can force Granger’s hand. A source indicated that the Justices Roy, Ramlal and La Bennett are excellent choices and each stands a chance of being selected…..