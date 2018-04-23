Drug suppliers to Ministry now have to provide manufacturer’s authorisation

Suppliers of pharmaceuticals to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) will now have to provide an authorisation from the manufacturer of their drugs when bidding for state contracts, the Ministry yesterday announced.

“One very important measure taken to enhance the efficiency of the evaluation of bids and other due diligence processes is to now request for each of our pharmaceutical and medical suppliers to submit recent Manufacturer’s Authorizations offered to them,” the Ministry stated yesterday in an advertisement placed in state-owned Sunday Chronicle.

Calling the decision one of “major changes to the way business is conducted with suppliers of pharmaceuticals and other medical supplies”, the MoPH said that the instruments of authorization are intended to expedite the verification process during the Evaluation period and also to mitigate against any uncertainty…..