Drug suppliers to Ministry now have to provide manufacturer’s authorisation

Suppliers of pharmaceuticals to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) will now have to provide an authorisation from the manufacturer of their drugs when bidding for state contracts, the Ministry yesterday announced.
“One very important measure taken to enhance the efficiency of the evaluation of bids and other due diligence processes is to now request for each of our pharmaceutical and medical suppliers to submit recent Manufacturer’s Authorizations offered to them,” the Ministry stated yesterday in an advertisement placed in state-owned Sunday Chronicle.
Calling the decision one of “major changes to the way business is conducted with suppliers of pharmaceuticals and other medical supplies”, the MoPH said that the instruments of authorization are intended to expedite the verification process during the Evaluation period and also to mitigate against any uncertainty…..
GRA gearing up for oil sector scrutiny
Acknowledging that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) lacks the technical expertise to deal with audits in the petroleum sector, Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia is moving ahead with plans to train his current staff even as he looks to the diaspora and other support in establishing a specialised unit within the GRA.
PPP says expects fairness from DPP’s office on charges filed
The opposition PPP yesterday said that it expects fairness from the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in respect of the review of high-profile charges filed by the state and two PPP/C MPs.
Bids invited for police station at Parfaite Harmonie
The Ministry of Public Security is inviting bids for the construction of a police station in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.
Ministry supplies info to Auditor General on D’Urban Park
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) has delivered the promised information on money spent on the billion-dollar D’Urban Park Development Project, according to Auditor General Deodat Sharma.