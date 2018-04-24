Town Clerk urges M&CC to consider downsizing city staff

Town Clerk Royston King yesterday called on the Georgetown City Council to consider reducing staff at City Hall, which he said is struggling to manage the capital on a “shoestring” budget.
“It is becoming increasingly challenging for us to sustain the current staff levels and at the same time provide certain basic municipal services,” King said at yesterday’s statutory council meeting.
He explained that on average council’s revenue is $78 million to $80 million each month, while the monthly wage bill is $112 million. This high wage bill makes it difficult for City Hall to provide services, while servicing its debt to other agencies such as the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), which it owes billions…..
