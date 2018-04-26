GRA tells businesses to provide evidence VAT affecting export operations

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is challenging members of the business community to prove that recent changes to the Value-Added Tax (VAT) regime are negatively affecting their export operations.
Speaking at a press conference held at his Camp Street office on Tuesday, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia repeatedly asked that businesses “give [him] the empirical evidence that VAT was indeed being (applied) on exports and that they were worse off than they were prior to the implementation to the changes in the VAT schedule.”
“All I am asking is if you are saying that you would be adversely affected, prove it to me, show me the facts…I would like to lay rest, that there is no VAT on exports. I am asking the PSC (Private Sector Commission) chairman to show me the facts,” he challenged…..
Rusal workers hear words of comfort from ministers
With the jobs of over 500 bauxite workers hanging in the balance because of US sanctions against Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, government ministers yesterday flew into Kwakwani to assure them that there will be minimal impact on their lives.
US-based couple gifts $80m for behavioural studies centre at UG
The University of Guyana has signed an agreement with the US-based Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation to refurbish and convert the building that formerly housed the Spicy Dish restaurant into a state-of-the-art behavioural studies and research centre at a cost of US$400,000 or some $80 million.
Woman strangled at Good Intent
The community of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara, is in shock after a man allegedly strangled his partner before apparently attempting to kill himself by slitting his throat.
Over 9,000 gallons of illegal fuel seized for this year—GEA
More than 9,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel have been seized for this year alone, according to the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), which has also recorded seven discoveries of illegal fuel so far for 2018.