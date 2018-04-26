GRA tells businesses to provide evidence VAT affecting export operations

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is challenging members of the business community to prove that recent changes to the Value-Added Tax (VAT) regime are negatively affecting their export operations.

Speaking at a press conference held at his Camp Street office on Tuesday, Commissioner General Godfrey Statia repeatedly asked that businesses “give [him] the empirical evidence that VAT was indeed being (applied) on exports and that they were worse off than they were prior to the implementation to the changes in the VAT schedule.”

“All I am asking is if you are saying that you would be adversely affected, prove it to me, show me the facts…I would like to lay rest, that there is no VAT on exports. I am asking the PSC (Private Sector Commission) chairman to show me the facts,” he challenged…..