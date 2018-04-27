Houses passes milestone juvenile justice bill

Guyana last night moved closer to abolishing wandering and truancy as crimes with the unanimous passage of the landmark Juvenile Justice Bill, which will see significant reforms in the way juvenile offenders are treated by law enforcement and the judiciary.
During a fiery five-hour-long debate, the parliamentary opposition insisted that the bill be sent to a special select committee to be “fine-tuned” before being passed but the government resisted, saying that the reforms have been on the agenda for too long.
“We have indicated that it is not going to any select committee. That is final. This government will fix its legislative agenda, not the opposition,” Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, who piloted the bill through its final readings, declared above the shouting during his final comments to close the debate…..
Good Intent man succumbs after allegedly strangling wife
Nigel Glasgow, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara man who allegedly strangled his wife on Wednesday morning before ingesting a poisonous substance and slitting his throat, succumbed several hours after.
Fellow resident charged with murder of missing Prospect woman
A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing nearly two years ago.
Fake doctor gets 25 years for raping teen he lured home
Trevone Anthony Giles was yesterday morning sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, whom he lured to his house, after pretending that he was a doctor.
Paul Slowe among nominees to Police Service Commission
The Parliamentary Committee of Appointments has nominated four retired Assistant Police Commissioners to sit on the Police Service Commission.