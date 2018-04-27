Refined Cybercrime Bill raises free speech concerns

After nearly two years of work the Special Select Committee on the Cybercrime Bill of 2016 has submitted its report to the National Assembly but while members of the committee from both sides of the house have found the final bill acceptable concern has been raised over its impact on free speech.
While previous objections have been raised about clauses which “penalize whistleblowers and media for publishing information collected illegally” the majority of objections voiced after the committee’s report was made public centred on Clause 18 which defines the use of a computer system to commit offences of sedition.
According to President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) Nazima Raghubir, the “terms used in the clause seem very subjective.”….
Houses passes milestone juvenile justice bill
Guyana last night moved closer to abolishing wandering and truancy as crimes with the unanimous passage of the landmark Juvenile Justice Bill, which will see significant reforms in the way juvenile offenders are treated by law enforcement and the judiciary.
Good Intent man succumbs after allegedly strangling wife
Nigel Glasgow, the Good Intent, West Bank Demerara man who allegedly strangled his wife on Wednesday morning before ingesting a poisonous substance and slitting his throat, succumbed several hours after.
Fellow resident charged with murder of missing Prospect woman
A porter was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing nearly two years ago.
Fake doctor gets 25 years for raping teen he lured home
Trevone Anthony Giles was yesterday morning sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, whom he lured to his house, after pretending that he was a doctor.