World News

Zimbabwe counts votes after first post-Mugabe election

By Staff Writer

HARARE,  (Reuters) – Counting began in Zimbabwe yesterday in the first election since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe, a watershed vote that could pull a pariah state back into the international fold and spark an economic revival.

The election is a two-horse race between 75-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a long-time Mugabe ally, and 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who is vying to become Zimbabwe’s youngest head of state.

Mnangagwa is viewed as the frontrunner, though the latest opinion polls showed a tight race. There will be a runoff on Sept. 8 if no candidate wins more than half the votes.

Voting closed at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT). The official result has to be announced within five days but there will likely be an indication of the outcome today.

More in World News

U.S. revokes visas of Nicaragua officials over violence against protesters

Fears grip Indian state as millions made stateless

Fears grip Indian state as millions made stateless

U.S. detects new activity at N.Korea factory that built ICBMs -source

U.S. detects new activity at N.Korea factory that built ICBMs -source

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to halt climate change case

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to halt climate change case

Payment due: Pacific islands in the red as debts to China mount

Payment due: Pacific islands in the red as debts to China mount

CBS CEO Moonves survives board meeting amid misconduct probe

UK watchdog accuses aid groups of failing to tackle sexual misconduct

UK watchdog accuses aid groups of failing to tackle sexual misconduct

Trump threatens U.S. government shutdown over border wall

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web