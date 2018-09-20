World News

Peru’s Congress renews confidence in Vizcarra’s cabinet

By Staff Writer

LIMA, (Reuters) – Peru’s opposition-run Congress renewed its confidence in the cabinet of President Martin Vizcarra yesterday, averting a political crisis that could have forced new legislative elections.

The 82-22 vote in favor of Vizcarra commits Congress to passing his judicial and political reforms, and marks a rare victory over the conservative opposition party that controls the single-chamber legislature.

Vizcarra called for a vote of confidence late on Sunday to force passage of legislation to curb graft and rebuild trust in public institutions following back-to-back scandals in recent years.

Under Peru’s constitution, a vote of no-confidence would have forced Vizcarra to replace his entire cabinet, but he would have been allowed to call new legislative elections.

 

Around the Web

Related Coverage

New Peruvian leader vows to fight corruption ‘at any cost’

Peru’s Kuczynski eyes VP for prime minister after cabinet ousted-sources

Peru president proposes referendum on political, judicial reform

More in World News

U.S. ready to resume North Korea talks, seeks denuclearization by 2021

UN to send deputy to Guatemala as anti-graft leader remains banned

UN to send deputy to Guatemala as anti-graft leader remains banned

Malaysian police say former PM Najib to face 21 more money laundering charges

Malaysian police say former PM Najib to face 21 more money laundering charges

Comments