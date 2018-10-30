World News

… threatens to remove government ads from “lying” media outlets

By Staff Writer

SAO PAULO, (Reuters) – Brazil president-elect Jair Bolsonaro said yesterday he would withdraw government advertising from media outlets he deemed to be “lying”, keeping up pressure on critical outlets after winning the weekend’s presidential election by a landslide.

In an interview on Globo TV’s national evening news, Bolsonaro also said he would like cruscading anti-graft judge Sergio Moro to becoming his justice minister and, eventually, take a seat on the Supreme Court when an opening arose.

 

Around the Web

More in World News

Brazil’s far-right president-elect eyes close U.S. ties

Sri Lanka’s president faces calls to end political crisis

Sri Lanka’s president faces calls to end political crisis

Indonesian plane crashes into sea, all 189 on board feared dead

Indonesian plane crashes into sea, all 189 on board feared dead

Comments

Trending