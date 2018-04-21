We should not lose the renewed sense of hope in sugar by appointing a Board

Dear Editor,
The GAWU, we are sure, like many Guyanese were surprised when they read the April 19, 2018 Stabroek News and learnt that Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder said he was searching for persons to name to the Board of Directors of the GuySuCo. One may have had to read this article, twice, thrice and even more times to confirm that their eyes were being honest. For us, this has to be probably the most interesting about-turn for the Agriculture Minister who proclaimed, just weeks ago, that GuySuCo was no longer on his table. Interestingly, the Minister offered no explanation for the change-of-heart or mind. Maybe he is on autopilot or forgot what he said.
Nevertheless, whatever the case may be, this is another sad turn in the confusion that has beset the sugar industry in recent weeks. The Minister’s nominees would be interesting especially in view of the ‘differences’ in the administration that has been reported in the media. Now, more than ever, there is a strong need for capable, committed and motivated leadership of the sugar industry. We can no longer continue to inflict blunder after blunder as we have seen in the last two years.
The industry is capable of success, as we have consistently held and from what we believe is driving the direction being laid out by the current leadership of the corporation. We should not lose this opportunity for the renewed sense of hope to be wasted by the appointment of a Board which may have dissimilar intents and views. The GAWU urges the Minister to be bold and to do what is right, in the interest of all Guyanese now and in the future.
Yours faithfully,
Seepaul Narine
General Secretary
GAWU
Grand total of vacancies advertised by TSC this year was 757
Dear Editor, In my letter in Stabroek News of April 20 which has the headline: ‘There were 735 vacancies advertised by the TSC not 3472,’ I indicated that Mr John said that vacancies for Practical Instruction Centres were not included in his statistics.
Traffic officers should tackle the ‘smaller’ offences on the roads
Dear Editor, I would like to follow up on a letter published in SN on April 20, by Keron Adams, titled Does the GPF have a section responsible for traffic lights?’ The letter writer is spot on in inquiring about the culture of road users in Guyana, which results in so many unnecessary accidents.
The WI squad for the Lords match was announced with little fanfare
Dear Editor, I have just noticed that the West Indies has selected its squad for the 20 over (3 hour) match at Lords against the rest of the world.
Those affected in Essequibo from recent freak storm are calling on government for help
Dear Editor, The freak storm which hit the Essequibo Coast two days ago along with Pomeroon, destroyed houses and cash crops in the Lima and Pomeroon area.