Sixers banking on Brathwaite to lift fortunes

SYDNEY, Australia, , CMC – Sydney Sixers have signed West Indies Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite for their four remaining games of the Australian Big Bash.
The big-hitting 29-year-old Brathwaite and England’s Joe Denly replace England one-day players Sam Billings and Jason Roy, who will leave following Monday’s game against Hobart Hurricanes.
“Carlos’s all-round skills will be welcomed,” said Sixers coach Greg Shipperd.
“His power-hitting and wily medium pace, and dynamic fielding all go to make him a precious resource in this format.”
Ironically, the charismatic Brathwaite turned out last season for Sixers cross-town rivals Sydney Thunder, taking six wickets in three matches and instantly becoming a fan favourite.
Since his heroics at the 2016 T20 World Cup, Brathwaite has become a feature of the international T20 circuit, already playing 101 matches and establishing himself as an explosive all-rounder.
Sixers general manager Dom Remond said Brathwaite was a key addition to the franchise especially with the Sydney derby – known as they Sydney Smash – set for next Saturday.
“We are very excited to have Carlos join the Sixers family,” Remond said.
“He is a world class T20 player and a fabulous entertainer. We are looking forward to him adding the wow factor for our members and fans at the SCG for the Sydney Smash.”
Sixers are winless in six outings and lie seventh in the eight-team table.
Brathwaite was already in the South Pacific, having led West Indies in their 2-0 defeat to New Zealand in a three-match T20 International series last week.
Uitvlugt wins GT Beer football crown on penalty kicks
Uitvlugt was crowned the inaugural GT Beer Year-end Football Champion, edging fierce rival and tournament host Den Amstel 5-4 on penalty kicks on Sunday at the Den Amstel ground.
Windies brush aside PNG in opening warm-up
LINCOLN, New Zealand, CMC – West Indies warmed up for the defence of their ICC Under-19 World Cup title by brushing aside minnows Papua New Guinea by eight wickets, in their first official warm-up match here yesterday.
Grant double propels Agricola u11 to football title
A double from Most Promising Player Seon Grant, propelled Agricola Red Triangle to their second consecutive Ralph Green u11 Football title, overcoming Grove Hi-Tech 2-1 on Sunday at the Grove Community ground.
Miller: Shiv’s Jaguars’ difference maker
(Jamaica Gleaner) Jamaica Scorpions captain Nikita Miller believes having the services of sidelined West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul, as well as better-quality fast bowlers, are two of the main reasons why Guyana Jaguars were at the weekend able to claim a fourth successive hold on the 2017-2018 Cricket West Indies-Digicel Four-day title.
Boxing Association won by split decision in 2017
The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) came out winner by a split decision in 2017 after having to jab several obstacles to score victories in and out the ring.