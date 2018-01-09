Sixers banking on Brathwaite to lift fortunes

SYDNEY, Australia, , CMC – Sydney Sixers have signed West Indies Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite for their four remaining games of the Australian Big Bash.

The big-hitting 29-year-old Brathwaite and England’s Joe Denly replace England one-day players Sam Billings and Jason Roy, who will leave following Monday’s game against Hobart Hurricanes.

“Carlos’s all-round skills will be welcomed,” said Sixers coach Greg Shipperd.

“His power-hitting and wily medium pace, and dynamic fielding all go to make him a precious resource in this format.”

Ironically, the charismatic Brathwaite turned out last season for Sixers cross-town rivals Sydney Thunder, taking six wickets in three matches and instantly becoming a fan favourite.

Since his heroics at the 2016 T20 World Cup, Brathwaite has become a feature of the international T20 circuit, already playing 101 matches and establishing himself as an explosive all-rounder.

Sixers general manager Dom Remond said Brathwaite was a key addition to the franchise especially with the Sydney derby – known as they Sydney Smash – set for next Saturday.

“We are very excited to have Carlos join the Sixers family,” Remond said.

“He is a world class T20 player and a fabulous entertainer. We are looking forward to him adding the wow factor for our members and fans at the SCG for the Sydney Smash.”

Sixers are winless in six outings and lie seventh in the eight-team table.

Brathwaite was already in the South Pacific, having led West Indies in their 2-0 defeat to New Zealand in a three-match T20 International series last week.