Cut and Load, Crabwood Creek crush T20 rivals

No. #72 Cut and Load and Crabwood Creek Sports Club secured convincing wins when the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association/Roy Baijnauth T20 Knockout Cricket Championship commenced on Sunday.

Over at the No. #72 Cut and Load ground, Cut and Load mauled No. #59 Youth and Sports Club (YSC) by 99 runs. Batting first, Cut and Load racked up a massive 174/3 runs in their allowed 20 overs.

Clavern Beresford top scored with an impressive 70 runs not out, while Davenand Chatterpaul and P. Joseph chipped in with 33 and 30 runs respectively.

Bowling for No. #59 YSC, Edwin Netehrandra ….