Swimming association has packed schedule this year – Persaud

This year, the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) hopes to glide on the wave of success from last year. President of GASA, Ivan Persaud expressed his satisfaction about the performance over the previous year to Stabroek Sport, “We had a really good year. Our swimmers performed exceptional last year and it is the hope that this year they continue to improve.”
Guyana was tasked with hosting the Goodwill Swimming Championships in August, and according to Persaud, it was a success despite some financial constraints ahead of the meet.
“In August we hosted Goodwill, in which our swimmers did the best they have ever done, having won many medals and ending third out of seven countries” Persaud said. He was pleased that the team was able to train together under a coaching team which brought them closer, aiding in team spirit and camaraderie.
"Unlike the years past, the team for
