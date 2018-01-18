Minister Norton reiterates gov’t support for sport

Minister with Responsibility for Sport Dr. George Norton yesterday reiterated his support for boxing and sport in general during a courtesy call by the top brass of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) and some of the combatants on the ‘Bad Blood’ card scheduled for Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

During the event at the Ministry of Social Cohesion on Main Street which was cordial and jovial, Dr. Norton joked that his name is a hybrid of former world heavyweight champions, George Foreman and Ken Norton.

He pointed out that the government will continue to work assiduously with the amateur and professional bodies since he is “impressed and convinced that more Olympic medals and world titles will be had from boxers.”….