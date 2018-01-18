Minister Norton reiterates gov’t support for sport

Minister with Responsibility for Sport Dr. George Norton yesterday reiterated his support for boxing and sport in general during a courtesy call by the top brass of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) and some of the combatants on the ‘Bad Blood’ card scheduled for Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
During the event at the Ministry of Social Cohesion on Main Street which was cordial and jovial, Dr. Norton joked that his name is a hybrid of former world heavyweight champions, George Foreman and Ken Norton.
He pointed out that the government will continue to work assiduously with the amateur and professional bodies since he is “impressed and convinced that more Olympic medals and world titles will be had from boxers.”….
Tennis superstar Vickery wants to play for Guyana
Fresh from her victory over Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland (world- ranked number 35) whom she thrashed 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-finals of this year’s ASB Classic, American world-ranked tennis player Sachia Vickery accompanied by her mother Paula Liverpool and her brother Dominique Mitchell, yesterday paid a courtesy call to Minister of Social Cohesion who is also the Minister Responsible for Sport, Dr.
GFF Marketing Director resigns
The year 2018 has started badly for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) as its Marketing Director, Dario McKinnon, has reportedly tendered his resignation.
Windies exit World Cup but court controversy in defeat
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand, CMC – West Indies Under-19s’ title defence ended in shambles with a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa Under-19s, but controvery accompanied their disappointing exit from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Youth World Cup here yesterday.
Beaton remains buoyant amidst scrutiny of bowling action
West Indies fast bowler Ronsford Beaton says he remains reassured even though there are suspicions about the legality of his bowling action an issue which poses a threat to his fledging career.
NBA roundup: Pelicans power past Celtics in OT
Anthony Davis torched the Celtics for 45 points and 16 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans snapped the Celtics’ seven-game winning streak with a 116-113 overtime victory Tuesday in Boston.