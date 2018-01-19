Winston George, Daniel Williams certain for athlete of the year awards

Winston George (senior male), Compton Caesar (junior male) and Daniel Williams (youth male) are almost certain to take home athlete-of-the year awards in their respective categories.

However, it may be a tight race among the female nominees when the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) hosts its annual award ceremony tomorrow evening at the Umana Yana.

In 2017, George lowered his previous 400m national record to cement his place as Guyana’s fastest quarter-miler of all time after stopping the clock in 45.16 in July at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora…..