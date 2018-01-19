Winston George, Daniel Williams certain for athlete of the year awards

Winston George (senior male), Compton Caesar (junior male) and Daniel Williams (youth male) are almost certain to take home athlete-of-the year awards in their respective categories.
However, it may be a tight race among the female nominees when the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) hosts its annual award ceremony tomorrow evening at the Umana Yana.
In 2017, George lowered his previous 400m national record to cement his place as Guyana’s fastest quarter-miler of all time after stopping the clock in 45.16 in July at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora…..
Red Force routed for 135
An excellent spell of left-arm seam bowling from Raymon Reifer and another aggressive knock from Chandrapaul Hemraj, placed the Guyana Jaguars in a strong position at the end of day one of their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional four-day, final round encounter against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence yesterday.
Sixth edition of Milo U18 schools football launched
The 6th edition of the Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Championship, was officially launched yesterday at the Beepat Headquarters on Dennis Street.
Brooks hits hundred to give Pride early edge
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Barbados Pride captain Shamarh Brooks hit his fourth first-class hundred to lead his side’s batting against Jamaica Scorpions in the Regional 4-Day Championship yesterday here.
Dharry ready for victory on ‘Bad Blood’
Guyana’s most exciting bantamweight fighter, the entertaining Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry (21-5-1) will return to action tomorrow night on the undercard of the ‘Bad Blood’ card billed for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
No Windies players in ICC Test, ODI teams
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Unsurprisingly, there were no West Indies players selected to the International Cricket Council Test and one-day teams-of-the-year, announced by the world governing body yesterday.