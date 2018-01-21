Guinness playoff round gets cracking today

The playoff round of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone kicks-off today from 9:00am at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

With 31 teams already secured for the group stage, the eight remaining entrants will contest for the final round-robin berth. Each match will be of 10 minutes duration.

In the opening fixture, Gully Side will lock horns with Samaroo Dam, while Brothers will match skills with Future Crane…..