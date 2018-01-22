Titans TT club to stage tournament next month

By Noelle Smith

Titans Table Tennis Club in its quest for the continued development of its players will stage three tournaments this year.

According to the club’s Public relations Officer Daniel Thomas, the club, which has been in existence for several years, will stage its first tournament February 24 and 25 at the Queen’s College Auditorium.

“We did not have much local tournaments in 2017 so we are trying to ensure that the players would have a chance to assess their progress. If there are no games there can be no way to see if they are getting better or not. The Titans Table Tennis Club first tournament is set for February 24 and 25 at the Queen’s College Auditorium, open to players of all ages,” he told Stabroek Sport in a recent interview…..