Titans TT club to stage tournament next month

By Noelle Smith
Titans Table Tennis Club in its quest for the continued development of its players will stage three tournaments this year.
According to the club’s Public relations Officer Daniel Thomas, the club, which has been in existence for several years, will stage its first tournament February 24 and 25 at the Queen’s College Auditorium.
“We did not have much local tournaments in 2017 so we are trying to ensure that the players would have a chance to assess their progress. If there are no games there can be no way to see if they are getting better or not. The Titans Table Tennis Club first tournament is set for February 24 and 25 at the Queen’s College Auditorium, open to players of all ages,” he told Stabroek Sport in a recent interview…..
Jaguars complete innings, 81 runs pounding of Red Force
Guyana Jaguars yesterday completed a resounding innings and 81 runs victory over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on the final day of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional four-day first-class season at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
Trophy Stall doubles winners receive prizes
Winners of the seventh annual Trophy Stall doubles championships received their prizes last Friday at the grand Guyana Tennis Association 2017 annual Awards Ceremony.
George, Hooper named AAG male, female athletes of the year
There were no surprises as two-time Olympian Winston George and Natrena Hooper were named the Senior Male and Female Athletes-of-the-Year for 2017.
Marques gains UD win over Arias
The ascension of Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques in the world flyweight ranks continued on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Vickery honoured by GTA, donates equipment to players
By Noelle Smith World ranked tennis player Sachia Vickery was Friday honoured by the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) and showed her appreciation by giving back to the GTA and a bevy of young players through a donation of tennis equipment.